Globally inspired boho chic designs add Old World charm to the contemporary Holyoke Area Rug in Multicolor from Mohawk. Showcasing a palette of overdyed jewel tones, this area rug features shades of purple amethyst, aquamarine blue, pink quartz and green citron over a luxurious dark base. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, Mohawk's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440816. Mohawk Home Prismatic 8 x 10 Indoor Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug Polyester | Z0104 A416 096120