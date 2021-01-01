From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 8 x 10 Navy Floral/Botanical Mid-century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Blue | Z0501 A405 096120
Go floral with this intricately patterned Mohawk Ryker Navy area rug from the Prismatic collection. Tones of soft navy and white are accented with gold, precision dye injected into the eco-friendly EverStrand fibers of this modern floral area rug. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440816.