From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 5 x 8 Tan Medallion Mid-century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Brown | Z0473 A429 060096
Advertisement
A hazy, painterly inspired abstract medallion finds its influence from global tribal artistry in the one-of-a-kind design of Mohawk Homes Ember Area Rug in Tan, size 5' x 8'. Distressed hues of neutral tan, mocha, brown, grey, blue and teal create a tranquil aura perfect for any living room or dining area. Reenergize any room with radiant color and original artwork digitally printed on an environmentally friendly plush canvas of soft and stain resistant Everstrand yarn, a sustainably sourced recycled polyester. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440795. Mohawk Home Prismatic 5 x 8 Tan Medallion Mid-century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Brown | Z0473 A429 060096