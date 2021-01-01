From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 5 x 8 Grey Indoor Medallion Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Gray | Z0511 A431 060096
Boasting a quiet gray pattern reminiscent of traditional decor, this rug makes a perfect addition to your kitchen or dining area. Measuring in at 5' x 8', it can be used to cover a prominent portion of a tiled floor surface. Made of sturdy polyester material, this carpeting will hold up well against everyday use. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440795. Mohawk Home Prismatic 5 x 8 Grey Indoor Medallion Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester in Gray | Z0511 A431 060096