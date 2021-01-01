Charming and contemporary, Mohawk's Cambridge Denim Area Rugs timeless tile inspired motif is reimagined through a modern abstract, asymmetrical lens and cloaked in a predominantly blue color palette of navy, indigo, gray, silver and white. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the infinite possibilities of Mohawk's revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk's exclusive precision dye injected technology, the Prismatic Collection is redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Each style in this collection features superior strength, stain resistance, and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with Everstrand yarn, Mohawk's exclusive premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440795. Mohawk Home Prismatic 5 x 8 Denim Abstract Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug Polyester in Blue | Z0141 A245 060096