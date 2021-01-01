Influenced by timeless Heriz designs, Mohawk Home revitalizes the heirloom inspired look with modern distressed details and a cool neutral color palette of tan, grey, cream and charcoal in Mohawk Homes Kellen Area Rug in Tan. Also available in runners, scatters, 5 x 8 area rugs, large 8 x 10 area rugs and other popular sizes, this designer area rug is ideal for entryways, living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, dining areas, offices and more. Reenergize your space with radiant color and original artwork digitally printed over a plush canvas of Mohawk Homes exclusive ecofriendly EverStrand, a premium synthetic yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. While EverStrand is renowned for its softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength stain resistance, illustrious fade resistant color clarity and dependable durability ideal for high-traffic spaces with kids and pets. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all-surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet and Rug Institute! Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item #\" 440804. Mohawk Home Prismatic 4 x 6 Tan Indoor Medallion Area Rug Polyester in Green | Z0494 A429 048072