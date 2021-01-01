Elegant ogees, floral arabesques and stately medallions are modernized with an opulently overdyed indigo blue color palette and distressed finish as seen in the transitional style of Mohawk Homes Hartton Navy 5' x 8' area rug. When it comes to color, the sky is no longer the limit with the endless possibilities of Mohawk Homes revolutionary Prismatic Collection. Thoughtfully crafted in the U.S.A. in small batches utilizing Mohawk Homes exclusive Precision Dye Injected Printer, the Prismatic Collection is radiantly redefining printed rugs, literally one original design at a time. Designed on a plush EverStrand woven base, each style in this collection features superior strength stain resistance and a cozy soft touch. Consciously created with EverStrand yarn, a premium recycled polyester produced from post-consumer plastic water bottles, this innovative collection offers environmentally friendly options that are as easy on the eyes as they are the world around us. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item #\" 440804. Mohawk Home Prismatic 4 x 6 Navy Indoor Geometric Area Rug Polyester in Blue | Z0609 A405 048072