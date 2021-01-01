Influenced by antique Persian inspired designs, Mohawk Home's Emiko Area Rug in Black offers a traditional Heriz motif in a modern cool toned palette of grey, silver, and charcoal. Featuring runners, scatters, 5x8 area rugs, large 8x10 area rugs and other popular sizes. The Emiko is ideal for entryways, living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, dining areas, offices and more. Reenergize your space with radiant color and original artwork digitally constructed over a plush canvas of Mohawk Home's exclusive ecofriendly Everstrand, a premium synthetic yarn created from post consumer recycled plastic bottles. While Everstrand is renowned for its softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength, stain resistance, illustrious fade resistant color clarity and dependable durability ideal for high traffic spaces with kids and pets. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet and Rug Institute! Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440818 Mohawk Home Prismatic 2 x 5 Black Medallion Runner Polyester | Z0014 A402 024060