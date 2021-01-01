Ornately detailed medallions offer timeless heirloom inspired style in the distressed cream, blue, brown and gold design of Mohawk Homes Ellington Area Rug in Brown. Also available in runners, scatters, 5 x 8 area rugs, large 8 x 10 area rugs and other popular sizes, this designer area rug is ideal for entryways, living rooms, kitchens, bedrooms, dining areas, offices and more. Reenergize your space with radiant color and original artwork digitally printed over a plush canvas of Mohawk Homes exclusive ecofriendly EverStrand, a premium synthetic yarn created from post-consumer recycled plastic bottles. While EverStrand is renowned for its softness, this silky yarn also offers superior strength stain resistance, illustrious fade resistant color clarity and dependable durability ideal for high-traffic spaces with kids and pets. Keep your new rug and the flooring beneath looking their best with an essential all-surface, earth conscious rug pad, crafted of 100% recycled fibers and certified Green Label Plus by The Carpet and Rug Institute! Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item #\" 440792. Mohawk Home Prismatic 2 x 3 Brown Indoor Trellis Mid-Century Modern Throw Rug Polyester | Z0508 A426 024036