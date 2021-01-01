From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 10 x 14 Orange Stripe Mid-Century Modern Area Rug Polyester | Z0631 A416 120168
A versatile rustic striped theme forms Mohawk's Marco rug. Rectangular patterns interweave with warm blue, red, and orange stripes ideal for an open living space. Made of EverStrand polyester, this is an eco-friendly option. Mohawk always recommends the use of a slip resistant rug pad under your rug. Suggested rug pad item # 440809.