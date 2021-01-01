From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 10 x 14 Blue Indoor Medallion Area Rug Polyester | Z0605 A405 120168
Made in the USA with US and Imported Materials. 100% EverStrand Polyester. Protect the life of your rug and the flooring beneath with a rug pad for the ultimate in comfort, style and performance. Pile Height: 0.4. Durable Construction. 1 Year Limited Manufacturing Defects Warranty. Easy care and cleaning. Measures 10-FT X 14-FT. Stain Resistant. Mohawk Home Prismatic 10 x 14 Blue Indoor Medallion Area Rug Polyester | Z0605 A405 120168