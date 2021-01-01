From mohawk home
Mohawk Home Prismatic 10 x 14 Blue Abstract Kids Area Rug Polyester | Z0621 A439 120168
Advertisement
Made in the USA with US and imported materials. 100% Polyester (EverStrand PET). Pile height: 0.4 Inches. Durable construction. 1 Year Limited Manufacturing Defects Warranty. Easy care and cleaning. Non-Skid Latex Backing. Stain resistant. Protect the life of your rug and the flooring beneath with a rug pad for the ultimate in comfort, style and performance. Mohawk Home Prismatic 10 x 14 Blue Abstract Kids Area Rug Polyester | Z0621 A439 120168