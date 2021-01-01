Add new dimensions to the way you show off your favorite photos and memories! Introducing Prisma 8 x 10 inch photo display by Umbra. If you’re seeking a departure from the typical photo frame or want to introduce something more dynamic to your walls, consider Prisma. With the Prisma 8 x 10 inch photo display from Umbra you can create a more dimensional and diverse photo display that’ll be sure to catch lots of attention. This prismatic wire frame floats your photos between two glass panels while simultaneously displaying wire shapes through the front of the frame, creating a truly unique and ultra-modern display. Use Prisma to feature memorable images from a vacation, wedding, graduation, family photo shoot, or display any kind of art such as graphic text, illustrations, drawings, sketches, postcards, patterns, or any other unique pieces. Either mounted on the wall or used as table dé£¯r, Prisma’s functional design allows for a variety of arrangements, hanging or sitting, vertically or horizontally. Umbra Prisma Chrome Picture Frame (8-in x 10-in) | 313018-158