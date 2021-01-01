Geeni Prisma 800 smart dimmable multicolor LED light bulbs makes lighting control easier than ever. Group lights for ease control or set schedules to match your daily routine, with the Geeni app you can do it all. No hub required, this smart light bulb homekit integrates into any smart home by simply changing a bulb. Works with voice operable devices including Alexa Dot, Alexa Echo, Cortana and Google Assistant. Using your home's 2.4GHz Wi-Fi, you can do everything from smart lamp power and color change, to setting lighting schedules and routines on auto. Replace your bedroom lights or other 60 watt light bulbs with these colorful rainbow LED bulbs. Geeni Prisma 800 60-Watt EQ A19 Full Color Dimmable LED Light Bulb | GN-BW915-999