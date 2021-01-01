From jaipur living
Jaipur Living Prisma 5 x 8 Red/Gold Indoor Medallion Bohemian/Eclectic Area Rug | RUG148505
Emulating the bold, saturated colors of vegetable-dyed antique rugs, the innovative Prisma collection combines admired traditional design with a durable polypropylene construction. The Selah rug boasts a finely detailed, geometric medallion in rich tones of red, pink, and ocher. The low pile and easy-to-clean material of this rug proves perfect for high-traffic spaces.