OTM Prints Black Mouse Pad, Sup Dude

Add a touch of style to your workspace with the OTM Artists Prints Black Mouse Pad. Showcasing a colorful theme, it is made with a smooth cloth surface that allows for free and easy scrolling. It also improves tracking and responsiveness. A slip-resistant base helps prevent the computer mouse pad from moving around during use. It works with different types of mice, including mechanical, optical and wireless mice. This printed mouse pad is ideal for home or office computers. It comes in other colorful themes (available separately).