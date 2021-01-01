From big joe stomp box company
Printhead for Zebra ZM400 Printer 79800M Print Head 203dpi
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. Durable and printhead for Zebra ZM400 printer 203dpi For Zebra part number: 79800M Note: This print head is only for printing coated paper (chrome paper), CAN NOT print other papers, such as thermal paper. PS: how to define the difference of coated paper (chrome paper) and thermal paper: Use your finger scrape the paper hardly, if there is black scratches, it is thermal paper; if there is no black scratches, it is coated paper (chrome paper). Item included: 1 print head, 203dpi Technical support available. Contact us anytime, we will response ASAP in 24 hours.