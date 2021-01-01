Printer Paper 11 x 17 Paper Office 20 lb 1 Ream - 500 Sheets 92 Bright Made in USA - FSC Certified Copy Paper 172000R

Best Quality Guranteed. Made in USA - s is sourced from renewable forest resources and has achieved production with 0% deforestation in North America. See images. Optimized for technology - all s provide premium performance on equipment, as well as on all other printer and copier equipment. 100% Satisfaction. See images. Perfect everyday office paper - Superior quality, reliability, and dependability for high-volume printing at home, at school and in the office. Perfect for everyday black and White printing. Certified sustainable - Office20 20lb printer paper is Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) certified and contributes toward satisfying credit Mr1 under LEED (Leadership in energy and environmental design). See images. Colorlok technology printing paper - ColorLok technology provides more vivid colors, bolder blacks and faster drying. See images. ACID FREE PAPER Office 20lb print and copy paper prevents yellowing over time to ensure a long-las