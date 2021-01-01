Printer Cable 66FT USB Printer Cord 20 Type A Male to B Male Cable Scanner Cord High Speed Compatible with HP Canon Dell Epson Lexmark Xerox.

Best Quality Guranteed. Universal Printer Cable: USB 2.0 Printer Cable is ideal for connecting your scanner, printer, server, camera such as HP, Canon, Lexmark, Epson, Dell, Xerox, Samsung and other usb b devices to a laptop, computer (Mac/PC) or other USB-enabled device. Gold-plated Connectors: Constructed with corrosion-resistant, gold-plated connectors for optimal signal clarity and shielding to minimize interference. Nylon Tangle-free Design: Tangle-free Nylon Braided Design, this USB 2.0 Printer Cord is far more dependable than others in its price range. Premium nylon braided cable adds additional durability and tangle free. High Speed Transfer: Up to 480 Mbps transfers data speed for USB 2.0 devices, the printer cable is backwards compliant with full-speed USB 1.1 (12 Mbps) and low-speed USB 1.0 (1.5 Mbps). What You Get: You can get a 6.6ft printer cable. And we provide this usb b cable with Lifetime-warranty and 24/7 customer service.