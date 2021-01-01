Twin Printed Pattern Flannel Sheet Set Dove Gray - Laura Ashley

Bring a beautiful new look to your bed with a Laura Ashley flannel cotton sheet set. Choose from several timeless and elegant designs and solid colors that are sure to coordinate with your bedding ensemble. With their quality construction, these sheets offer the ultimate comfort, warmth and style. Our flannel sheets undergo an 8-level brushing process. The cotton yarns are woven, then brushed 3 times on the face and once on the back, the fabric is then colored and/or printed and finished with 3 additional brush treatments on the face and 1 on the back. This process ensures a very comfortable, soft and cozy finish. The fully elasticized fitted sheet features premium elastic encased around all 4 sides to keep the fitted sheet in place. Fitted sheet set fits mattresses up to 15" deep (12" for twin size). Sheet set includes one flat sheet, one fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. Machine washable for easy care. Color: Dove Gray. Pattern: Scroll.