EVIDECO Printed Microfiber Area Rug Mat Bath Rug NORTH SPIRIT Beige 35.4"L x 23.6"WL, Multi/ Brown/ Beige

Let's your animal side comes out with these wild arctic animals and connect with nature! This printed microfiber bath rug NORTH SPIRIT is 100% polyester. Ultra-soft touch and sophisticated in any bathroom with its wild arctic animals, this bath rug prevents slippery with its PVC non-skid backing. Machine wash cold and no dryer. Width 23.62-Inch and length 35.43-Inch. Indoor use only. Imported from France, made in PRC. Add softness underfoot and a perfect finishing touch to your bathroom decor with this trendy microfiber bath rug! Complete your decoration NORTH SPIRIT with other products of the same collection. Color: Multi/ Brown/ Beige.