Blue/White Print Throw Pillow - Skyline Furniture

This decorative pillow effortlessly adds style to any chair, bed or sofa. Have some fun and bring your room together by choosing from a variety of fabric colors and patterns. This decorative pillow will not only ensure your design game is strong, but will up the anty on comfort at the same time. You can't go wrong - so what are you waiting for? Get designing and bring your room to life. Made to order and manufactured in Illinois. Overall Width: 6 Inches Overall Height: 18 Inches Overall Depth: 18 Inches Pattern: Geometric.