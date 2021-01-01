Prinsburg Wood Platform Bed With Headboard

This Wood Platform Bed with Headboard/Footboard is a minimalistic, stylish bed frame that works well with a variety of decorating styles and makes it easy for you to enhance and improve your space. This platform bed features a headboard, a lower footboard and wood slats for support. The beautiful walnut finish lends an elegant look makes this bed frame an excellent addition to any bedroom, do not miss the chance take it home today.Every inch of this modern platform bed is designed with your comfort in mind. Featuring strong, solid pine wood and ten supporting slats, this bed is built to last, ensuring it will accompany you for many years. Included head and footboard are not only classically designed but allow you to increase your comfort level and ensure no pillows or blankets will fall during sleep. Color: Espresso