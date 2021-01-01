From princeton artist brush co
Buy the Princeton™ Summit™ Series 6100 White Synthetic Angled Bright Brush at Michaels. com. White synthetic brushes are the go-to tool in many artists’ brush vases. White synthetic brushes are the go-to tool in many artists’ brush vases. A core brush for acrylic painters, this brush offers soft flexibility that is perfect for low to medium viscosity paint. It is very effective for blending and smoothing heavier media. Details: Angled bright shape Available in assorted sizes Synthetic bristle Silver ferrule Green lacquered handle For acrylic and oil paints | Princeton™ Summit™ Series 6 Paint 100 White Synthetic Angled Bright Brush By Princeton Artist Brush Co | Michaels®