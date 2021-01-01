From flash furniture
Flash Furniture Princeton 48'' Round Glass Dining Table with Matte Gold Metal Frame
Sometimes fairy tales do come true and this breathtaking dining table may be your version of Cinderella's slipper. Beautifully crafted, this resplendent table will be the perfect fit for your next gathering Clear tempered glass surface, 8mm thick glass Matte gold powder coated frame finish, protective floor glides Contemporary style fits nicely in your kitchen or dining room PRODUCT MEASUREMENTS >>> Overall Size: 48"W x 48"D x 29"H | Top Size: 48" Round | Base Size: 19"W Ships in several boxes, may ship separately