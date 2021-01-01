Find the Princeton™ Refine™ Natural Bristle Long Handle Round Brush at Michaels. The Refine brush line combines quality, value, and variety in shapes and sizes to meet the creative needs of all oil and acrylic painters. This professional grade long handled brush is for oils and acrylics. It features interlocked hairs for resilience and control, with flagged tips that increase color carrying capacity and reduce brush marks. Details: Round brush Available in multiple sizes Natural Chunking bristle Natural wood finish long handle Exceptional color carrying capacity For use with oils and acrylics | Princeton™ Refine™ Natural Bristle Long Handle Round Brush Paint By Princeton Art & Brush Co | Michaels®