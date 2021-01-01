From princeton artist brush co

Princeton™ Neptune™ Synthetic Squirrel Watercolor Mottler Brush By Princeton Artist Brush Co Paint | 1 | Michaels®

$31.99
In stock
Buy at michaelsstores

Description

Get the Princeton™ Neptune™ Synthetic Squirrel Watercolor Mottler Brush at Michaels. com. This brush offers a soft, thirsty synthetic version of a squirrel brush that can actually outperform the natural version - it delivers oceans of color with just one stroke. This brush offers a soft, thirsty synthetic version of a squirrel brush that can actually outperform the natural version - it delivers oceans of color with just one stroke. Experts in natural hair have been incredulous that these bristles are actually synthetic. Details: Mottler Available in multiple sizes 1 brush Seamless ferrule Marbleized red hardwood handle Durable and affordable For the use of watercolor | Princeton™ Neptune™ Synthetic Squirrel Watercolor Mottler Brush By Princeton Artist Brush Co Paint | 1 | Michaels®

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com