Heritage Mill Princeton Champagne 8.6 in. W x 60 in. L Click-Lock Rigid Core Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring (21.50 sq. ft./case), Beige

Heritage Mill Princeton in Champagne color features the distinctive look of wood and is easy to install for both Pros and DIYers. Featuring a 20 mil wear layer to ensure high resistance to marks and abrasion, the exclusive rigid core technology of these planks offers maximum strength, dimensional stability, and overall stronger performance. Its Performance Edition underlayment eliminates the need for a separate underlayment, helps to smooth out minor subfloor imperfections, and contributes to noise reduction while offering exceptional underfoot comfort. This Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring is designed with the 5G locking mechanism, a cutting edge technology that ensures the easiest and most convenient installation for both Pros and DIYers. These planks incorporate variations in tone that, combined with the visual texture and exclusive UV Cured finish, create the distinctive, upscale look of wood. The 4 Edge Micro Bevel treatment conceals subfloor imperfections, makes the floor easy to clean and delivers well defined planks that are a pleasure to behold.