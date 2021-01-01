Princess Shay & Bakery Friends: Make a New Discovery! Shalonda L. Carter Author

Princess Shay loves to bake! She makes cookies, brownies, and even pies, but most of all, she is known for her delicious decorated cakes. This delightful story allows the ingredients she uses to bake to introduce themselves by name (Butter, Eggs, Sugar, Salt, Flour, and Vanilla) and provide reasons they are the pastry world’s most valuable ingredient, as well as their expectations to win this year’s crowning award at the Kingdom Cake Challenge! It’s here the story begins as it is revealed to everyone what happened one day when Princess Shay was done baking and left the kitchen for the day in “The Ingredient Meeting.” This short tale teaches one of life’s treasured lessons of teamwork. Everyone on a team plays a role, and everyone’s role is equally important!