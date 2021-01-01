BALTA Princess Rainbows Blue 5 ft. x 7 ft. Area Rug

Give room to grow and grow in your room with the Mod-Tod rug collection, designed with kids in mind. Using modern design elements to stimulate young minds, these perfect pieces are sure to spark imagination and joy. This unique, colorful low pile collection has a soft touch, is easy to maintain, and features a wide range of modern and contemporary designs and patterns. Need an enchanting addition to your playroom. This adorable rainbow royalty rug is sure to please the little princess in your life. Color: Blue.