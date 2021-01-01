From battle cow
Princess Frill Lace Polka Dot Kitchen Cooking Aprons For Women With Pockets Cross Back
Advertisement
Can protect your clothes from getting dirty.Suitable for kitchen, cafe, working shop, etc.Come with 2 pockets for convenient to store some gadgets such as keys, cellphone, MP3, etc.Simple and practical design, comfortable to wear, and easy to clean.Perfect for the home entertainer or adventurous gourmet , Also suitable as a work apron for restaurant, hotel ,cafe, shop, etcRecommend to slim and medium height girls and women.