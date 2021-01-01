'Purple Princess Carriage' Graphic Art Wall Plaque

This sweet art print mounted on wood features a princess carriage with hearts and a purple chevron border. The words, "once upon a time, there was a little princess," sparks a delightful story. With a cheery style, the artwork looks great in a child's room, nursery, or playroom. Ready to display, the art print is mounted on wood with an attached sawtooth hanger. Made in the USA.Features:Material: WoodSweet princess carriage art print looks great in child's room, nursery or playroomReady to hang, features attached sawtooth hanger for easy installationMade in the USAIndividual Piece Depth - Front to Back: 0.5 InchesIndividual Piece Weight: 2 PoundsProduct Type: Paper PrintTheme: Fantasy;TransportationColor: Purple/PinkPattern: ChevronPrimary Décor Material: PaperPrimary Material Details: Additional Materials: Number of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: 1Fire Resistant: NoWall Hook: YesNumber of Hooks: Repositionable: NoCountry of Origin: United StatesPlug-In: Plug Type: Adapter Type: Light Up: NoAnimal: Carriage;Prince & PrincessFantasy & Sci Fi: Prince & PrincessSpefications:Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 15Overall Width - Side to Side: 11Overall Product Weight: 2Assembly:Warranty: