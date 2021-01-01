Primo 54" Gold 48 Light Chandelier With Clear Elegant Cut Crystal Trim

Part of Primo Collection from Elegant LightingGold finishGold finished steel hardwareSteel and crystal fixtureShade included: noNumber of lights: 48Bulb type: e12Bulb included: noDimmable: yesBulb wattage: 40wMaximum bulb wattage: 1920wVoltage: 110v-125vElegant cut crystal trimNumber of tiers: 4.Primo means first in Italian, and the Primo collection lives up to its name as the top choice in classic, dramatic lighting. The symmetrical bell-shaped design offers variations in single, double, and triple tiers, with each canopy encrusted with multiple layers of round crystals. Delicate strands of crystals flare out from each canopy, ending in a profusion of crystal octagons and balls in the bottom hemisphere base.