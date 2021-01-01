Our beautiful casing adds a decorative, historic, feel to walls, ceilings, and furniture pieces. They are made from a high density urethane which gives each piece the unique details that mimic that of traditional plaster and wood designs, but at a fraction of the weight. This means a simple and easy installation for you. These are also commonly used for an inexpensive wainscot look. Ekena Millwork 3/4-in x 4-in x 8-ft Primed Polyurethane Casing in White | CAS04X00FE