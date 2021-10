This adult dog food formula with extra gravy is made with real beef and savory, meaty flavor, plus accents of vegetables you can see add variety to your dog's meal. With tender, meaty chunks, this wet food for adult dogs offers a tempting texture your canine can happily sink his teeth into at feeding time. Add an extra helping of rich, mouthwatering gravy to all that deliciousness, and this premium adult dog food recipe is one he can't resist.