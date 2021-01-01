Clear Dialogue; Seamless Soundstage A center speaker has a challenging part to play. It has to be a soloist delivering clear and natural dialogue across a broad soundstage. A split second later it has to fill the role of back-up band melding with the ambiance of the environment to contribute realism in movies and music. The Prime Center Speaker delivers on both of these demands with world-class precision via its 1 aluminum dome tweeter dedicated and independently sealed 3.5 midrange driver and dual 5.25 woofers a true three-way design that is a rarity for center channel speakers in their price class. Voicing is neutral and natural bringing dialogue and vocals forward just enough to be clear and intelligible SVS Prime Center Speaker (Piano Gloss Black)