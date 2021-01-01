From kathy ireland home by luminance

kathy ireland HOME by Luminance Prima Snugger 52-in Brushed Steel Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan Wall-mounted (5-Blade) | CF905BS

$244.00
In stock
Buy at lowes

Description

The Prima Snugger ceiling fan is a beautiful compliment to the traditional downrod version of the Prima Ceiling Fan (CF901). This \"snugger\" version is a direct-to-ceiling mount fan and provides an updated and thoughtfully solution for rooms with lower ceiling clearance. kathy ireland HOME by Luminance Prima Snugger 52-in Brushed Steel Indoor Flush Mount Ceiling Fan Wall-mounted (5-Blade) | CF905BS

