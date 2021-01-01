De Buyer Prima Matera Saute Pan

Straight saute-pan with 2 handles and lid ideal for fast browning, reheating, simmering, for service, display, and open kitchens. The straight low edges ensure good evaporation of humidity and excellent caramelization of juices. Prima Matera cookware composed of 90% copper and 10% AISI 304 stainless steel: - 90% copper on the outside: excellent thermal conductivity for perfect control of the cooking environment; exceptional cooking results. - 10% stainless steel on the inside: perfectly food grade; eliminates the need to re-tin copper; low proportion of stainless steel which does not alter the properties of copper. 2 riveted handles in cast stainless steel: easy handling; small size; modern design. Innovation: special induction base. Care of copper: use a polishing paste. Care of stainless steel: wash by hand. All cooktops including induction. Size: 5.2 Quarts