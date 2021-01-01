Prima Luxus Underlay Rug Pad by Linie Design - Color: White (ULN 6X9)

Keep your area rugs firmly in place on hard surfaces with Linie Design's Prima Luxux Underlay Rug Pad. Composed of a PVC coated polyester in an open weave, this rug pad allows the rug to breathe while gripping the floor to help keeps things firmly in place. In addition to keeping the rug from slipping and sliding, the Prima Luxus Underlay Rug Pad adds a little extra cushion when walking across the rug. An original piece of handcraft, Linie Designs are crafted to provide years of enjoyment. Linie Design's rugs, renown for their originality and simplicity, are designed by leading Scandinavian designers and specialist weavers. These rugs are handmade in India using authentic traditional craftsmanship. Linie Design is a member of CARE & FARE, an organization that fights illegal child labor and to improve the living conditions of carpet knotters and their families. Shape: Rectangular. Color: White.