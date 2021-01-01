This shag collection makes decorating a cinch! With neutral colors and simple transitional patterns, Prima can be styled into any room in your home! As you sink your toes in, the 2” pile height makes these rugs feel as great as they look. Prima is made in Turkey and machine woven of 100% heat-set soft polypropelene. Prima 1501 Natural Grid 7'10\" x 10'6\". Machine-woven of Polypropelene with No Backing. Made in Turkey. Vacuum regularly and spot clean stains. Professional cleaning recommended periodically. KAS Rugs Prima 8 x 10 Natural Indoor Geometric Farmhouse/Cottage Area Rug in Off-White | PRI1501710X106