Prima 1 - Light Single Cone Pendant
Description
Features:Prima collectionAluminum finishWith orange glass diffuserManufactured in Italy by Lucente.Fixture Design: SingleFixture Shape: ConeNumber of Lights: 1Finish: AluminumStyle: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: GlassShade Color: OrangePrimary Material: MetalWood Type: Integrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: YesNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: IncandescentWattage: 100Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: NoRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 100Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: ItalyPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: WITB Bulb Included: Hanging Method: WireDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:UL Listed: YesWhat is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.cUL Listed: YesCSA Listed for USA: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesCSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 6.3Overall Height (Hanging): 79Body Width - Side to Side: 11.42Body Depth - Front to Back: 11.42Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: 11.42Shade Depth - Front to Back: 11.42Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Installation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: Warranty: