From wrought studio
Prier Patchwork Handmade Flatweave Wool Light Khaki Area Rug
Advertisement
A breathtaking twist on a traditional art form. These patchwork rugs are comprised of vintage classic kilim pieces that are sewn together to form a truly larger rug. These quirky and eclectic rugs are painstakingly handstitched and have a strong linen backing. They are lightweight and can be used as throw rugs, bedspreads, and throws. A colorful and visionary way for a unique metamorphosis of style, color, and texture.