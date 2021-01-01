Pride of the Land Wrapped Canvas Graphic Art Print

Features:Professionally hand stretchedArrives ready to hangMade in the USAIncludes a certificate of authenticityFine art canvas print and gallery wrapped in sustainable, non-warping woodProduct Type: PaintingPrint Type: Primary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: Additional Materials: Color: Blue/Yellow/OrangeNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: 1Artist: UnknownStyle: Modern & ContemporaryOrientation: HorizontalSize: Shape: RectangleFire Resistant: NoWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 2LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: Abstract & FractalsAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: OceanOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: NoFrame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Title: Tranquil IVEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasTextual Art Transcript: Spefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Stiftung Warentest Note: CE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 15" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): 15Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 5" H x 15" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 10" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 10Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 20" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 15" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): 45Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 5" H x 15" W x 1.5" D): 15Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 10" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 30Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 20" H x 60" W x 1.5" D): 60Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 20" H x 60" W x 1.5" D, 5" H x 15" W x 1.5" D, 10" H x 30" W x 1.5" D, 15" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): 1.5Framed Edge Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Height - Top to Bottom: Individual Piece Width - Side to Side: Individual Piece Depth - Front to Back: Individual Piece Weight: Overall Product Weight (Size: 15" H x 45" W x 1.5" D): 4Overall Product Weight (Size: 10" H x 30" W x 1.5" D): 5Overall Product Weight (Size: 5" H x 15" W x 1.5" D): 7Overall Product Wei