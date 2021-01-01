Yellow-Price (3+3 Set) Straight SATA Cable III, 18inch 6Gbps SATA Cable, HDD 90 Degree Hard Drive Data Cable with Locking Latch, Compatible for.

SATA 3 cable - 18IN/46CM SATA III cable is specifically designed to connect motherboards and host controllers to internal Serial ATA hard drives and DVD drives. 6 Gbps Fast Data Transfer - The latest SATA Revision 3.0 allows for data transfer speeds up to 6 Gbps, 2x faster than SATA II, backwards compatible with SATA I and SATA II. Data transfer speed is limited by rating of the attached equipment. Bare copper conductors - The combination of bare copper conductors and foil & braid shielding provides superior cable performance, static-free transmission, and noise suppression. Secure Connection - Locking latch on each end of the cable to ensure secure connections for fast and reliable file transfer. COMPATIBLE with popular SATA equipped devices - such as: Asus 24x DVD-RW Serial-ATA Internal Optical Drive, Crucial MX100 BX100 MX200 SATA Solid State Drive, Kingston240GB SSDNow V300 SATA 3 Solid State Drive, LG Electronics 14x Internal BDXL Blu-Ray Burner Rewriter, Samsung 850