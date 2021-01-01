5'3" x 7' Preveli Outdoor Rug Teal/Ivory - Christopher Knight Home

Bring a sophisticated yet eye-catching accent to your outdoor space with this charming Christopher Knight Home Preveli Outdoor Rug. This rug is created with a machine-woven technique and features a Greek key patterned border that will instantly uplift the atmosphere of your backyard or patio while seamlessly blending into any arrangement with its understated design. Highly resistant to stains, this accessory is created with water-resistant material, making this Christopher Knight Home Preveli Outdoor Rug incredibly durable and easy to maintain so that you can make the most out of your outdoor decor with a simple addition. Size: 5'3"x7'. Color: Teal/Ivory. Pattern: Geometric.