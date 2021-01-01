From elizabeth arden
Elizabeth Arden Prevage Anti-Aging Treatment Boosting Face Cleanser, 4.2 fl oz
This multi-action moisture-rich cleanser by Elizabeth Arden quickly dissolves impurities, makeup and surface pollution as it refines your skin's appearance with biodegradable wax exfoliating beads. It clears the way for maximum treatment benefits, leaving your skin feeling cleansed, comfortable and healthy-looking. Increasingly, this creamy, lightly-foaming cleanser leaves your skin feeling clean without drying it. Use on all skin types, even sensitive.