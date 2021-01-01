Utz Pretzels, Extra Thins 16 oz

Utz Extra Thin Pretzels have just the right amount of salt and are thinner than your average pretzel. This perfectly thin and crisp pretzel will be sure to satisfy the crunch you crave!These thin pretzels are terrific for a snack on their own, but are great with dip, too. Make chocolate-covered pretzels for the perfect salty/sweet combo, add a cheese dip or enjoy all on their own – the versatility is endless!With no cholesterol or trans-fat, these pretzel snacks are guilt-free! Keep them in your desk for a quick pick-me-up through your next meeting, pack in lunches and keep them on hand for parties. Kosher certified.Since 1921, Utz has been making and selling quality pretzels and other delicious snacks in Hanover, PA, the snack capital of the world! We’re a family-managed business providing snacks that are crunchier, lighter, fresher and simply better.