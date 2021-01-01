Pretty Real Floral Case for iPhone 6 Elegant iPhone 6s Handmade Pressed Dried Flowers Soft Silicone Cover Transparent UltraThin Shell for iPhone.

COMPATIBLE MODEL: Apple iphone 6/6s 4.7',not for other cell phone models. MATERIAL: The case is made of soft silicone and dried flowers, beautiful but useful. DISTINCTIVE: This phone case is hand-made, each one is unique, will make your phone unique and give you a good mood every day. DURABLE AND PROTECTION: The phone case is flexible and durable, dirt-resistant, scratch-resistant, to provide long-lasting protection of your phone. Best Little Gift: This pretty case is the best gift for your frends, lovers and colleagues.