Pretty Flower Case for iPhone 6 iPhone 6s Daisy Floral Real Pressed Dry Flowers Cover Slim Cute Clear Flexible Rubber Shell Protective for iPhone.

COMPATIBLE MODEL - Apple iphone 6/6s 4.7', not for Apple iphone 6Plus/6sPlus 5.5' MATERIAL - The case is made of soft silicone and dried flowers, beautiful but useful. which is ultraslim and ultralight, you can install and remove easily, will not give you any burden DISTINCTIVE - This phone case is hand-made, each one is unique, will make your phone charming and different. When your phone to wear a flower case, you can see beautiful flowers every day, the mood will become very good PERFECT FIT - Precise cutouts for camera and other functional ports, you can have very smooth access to any button and function DURABLE AND PROTECTION - The phone case is flexible and durable, dirt-resistant, scratch-resistant, to provide long-lasting protection of your phone