Christian Siriano Pretty 3-Piece Pink King Duvet Cover Set

Pretty Petals is an amazing, beautiful pattern of applique petals on long flowing vines. The three-dimensional design allows the light in the room to play off the surface of the bedding and shams for a look that changes throughout the day and night. The collection comes in several solid colors in 100% microfiber polyester face and back for easy care. Sets included sham(s) with the same applique face pattern and fold enclosures. Includes: one duvet cover 110x96 inches and two pillow shams 20x36 inches with fold enclosure. Duvet insert not included and should be pruchased separately. Face and back of the duvet and shams is 100% microfiber polyester with applique flower petals. All components of this item are machine washable; however, care should be taken to use the proper size equipment so as not to damage the applique. Color: Pink.